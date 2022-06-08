Fire Breaks Out At Home Ministry In North Block, No Causality Reported

Fire At Home Ministry: Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.

Fire Breaks Out At Home Ministry In North Block, No Causality Reported

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight.

A fire broke out in the telephone exchange room in the North Block at around 12.18 am.

Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"The fire has been brought under control. The fire stop message was given by the fire department at 1:05 am. No causality has been reported so far," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.