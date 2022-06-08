Fire Breaks Out At Home Ministry In North Block, No Causality Reported

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. (Representational)

A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight.

A fire broke out in the telephone exchange room in the North Block at around 12.18 am.

Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

A fire broke out at North Block (Ministry of Home Affairs Telephone Exchange) at around 12.18 am today. 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. No casualty has been reported so far: Delhi Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Iwu7BBTOE3 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

"The fire has been brought under control. The fire stop message was given by the fire department at 1:05 am. No causality has been reported so far," the official added.

