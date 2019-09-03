3 Killed In Fire At State-Run ONGC Plant Near Mumbai: Police

Fire at ONGC plant: A fire broke out at the oil and gas processing plant at Uran this morning

Three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at an oil and gas processing plant of state-run ONGC at Uran near Mumbai this morning, sources said. Two more were injured, officials said. The police have sealed a 1-km area around the plant.

Firefighters are trying to take the situation under control.

ONGC in a tweet said the fire broke out in a storm water drain of the oil and gas processing plant at Uran, 45 km from Mumbai. Oil processing is not affected, the company tweeted, adding gas has been diverted to a plant at Hazira in Gujarat, 330 km away.

In visuals, the intense fire is seen rising high amid oil and gas pipes at the Uran plant as firefighters asses the situation.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 70 per cent to domestic production.

