Fire at Haldia Petrochemicals In Bengal, No One Injured

Fire tenders from a nearby plant joined the Haldia unit's team to fight the flames. (Representational)

A fire broke out on the premises of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd near here on Tuesday afternoon, when the plant was undergoing maintenance.

No one was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

Sources in the Haldia unit said the fire broke out when the naphtha tank was being cleaned as part of maintenance work, and some chemical spilled over.

Fire tenders from the nearby MCPI plant joined the Haldia unit's team to douse the flames, they said.

Both Haldia Petrochemicals and MCPI are owned by Purnendu Chatterjee of the TCG group.

Last September, nearly 15 people were injured when a fire broke out at the naphtha cracker facility of the Haldia unit.