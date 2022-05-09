Watch: NSDL Head's Mid-Speech Water Break, Courtesy Nirmala Sitharaman

The incident took place at an event held in Mumbai to celebrate the silver jubilee of NSDL.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman garnered praise on social media for offering water to the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Padmaja Chunduru, who was giving a speech during an event in Mumbai.

In the video from the event, Ms Chunduru can be seen speaking amid which she pauses and gestures for for water. Then Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can be seen walking across the stage and offering a water bottle to Ms Chunduru.

This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharaman ji reflects her large heartedness, humility and core values.



A heart warming video on the internet today.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Ms Chunduru thanks the Finance Minister as the audience claps in appreciation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched NSDL's investor awareness programme 'Market Ka Eklavya' for students in Hindi and other regional languages.

"Through 'Market ka Eklavya', you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach taken by NSDL by educating the students," Ms Sitharaman said.