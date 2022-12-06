Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Apologises To Delhi High Court For 2018 Tweet On Judge

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has submitted an unconditional apology to the Delhi High Court for his 2018 allegations that a judge was biased in granting relief to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The court had initiated contempt proceedings against Vivek Agnihotri, writer Anand Ranganathan, and news portal Swarajya after taking note of the remarks against Justice S Muralidhar, who is at present the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

At the last hearing, the court asked Vivek Agnihotri to be present in person on March 16.

Today, the filmmaker, known most recently for 'The Kashmir Files'. submitted an apology affidavit through his lawyer and said he had deleted the tweet in question. However, the Amicus Curiae — lawyer appointed by court to assist it — said Mr Agnihotri had not deleted it, but Twitter had taken it down.

The remarks — insinuating that the judge was biased for his association with Mr Navlakha's family — were made after the court had quashed activist Gautam Navlakha's house arrest order and transit remand.

RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy was also named over some of his remarks, but was later dropped from the case as he apologised.

Mr Navlakha, 70, was later arrested in 2020 and is currently in house arrest in the case, which relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which Pune police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.