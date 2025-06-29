Fighter Jets To Soon Land On Assam Highways During Emergency: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government has planned to make provisions for emergency landing of Indian Air Force fighter jets as well as civilian aircraft on a national highway stretch near Dibrugarh within October this year, marking this is the first-of-its kind of facility to come up in the entire northeastern region.

Himanta Sarma told reporters here: "The Union government has given the nod to prepare a portion of national highway from Moran to Numaligarh that passes through Dibrugarh to use it as an emergency landing facility for Air Force fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 and Rafale. A stretch of 4.2 km on this national highway is being prepared to land fighter jets."

The Chief Minister further mentioned about a deadline to finish this work.

"We are aiming for October this year to prepare the 4.2 km stretch of national highway to land Air Force fighter jets. I have been constantly in touch with the Air Force authorities to meet this deadline. The work will be completed under their supervision also. Once the highway is prepared for landing fighter jets, we will organise an air show for the general public," he added.

CM Himanta Sarma also claimed that if any emergency situation arises, civilian aircraft will also be able to make landing on the national highway.

He said: "If at any situation, any civilian aircraft is not able to land at Dibrugarh airport, there will be a provision for an emergency landing on the national highway also."

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Union government has given nod to prepare national highway for emergency in two other places in Assam.

Himanta Sarma said: "The Central government has given permission to prepare national highways in two other places in the state for emergency aircraft landing. One spot will be in lower Assam and other will be in between Nagaon and Lumding. The work for these two places will commence soon."

The Chief Minister asserted that people of Assam are set to witness unprecedented development in terms of road infrastructure.

