Soldier's Fiancee Found Hanging After He Dies In Kashmir

A 22-year-old woman, engaged to an Army jawan who died in Kashmir earlier this week, allegedly committed suicide at Barkheda village in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh today.Jyoti Dhakad was to marry Army jawan Neelesh Dhakad (26) in April next year, said senior police officer BS Gora.Neelesh Dhakad died of a bullet wound in Kashmir on December 5, in what was a case of accidental firing according to officials.Since his funeral on Thursday, Jyoti was in a state of shock, and on Saturday her body was found hanging from the ceiling at her house, inspector Gora said.The police are probing the incident further.