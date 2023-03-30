''Feast For Eyes'': ISRO Releases Stunning New Images Showing India From Space

Different continents appear in separate colours because of variationsin wavelengths.

The Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) also known as Oceansat-3 has beamed back stunning new images of the planet using the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM). As per Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the images are a mosaic generated by National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) from data beamed back by the spacecraft.

Each mosaic combines 2,939 images after processing 300 GB of data. Featuring every continent, the high-resolution pictures present Earth as it was seen between February 1-15 this year. In some of the images, India is clearly visible from space and shines brightly.

ISRO shared the images and wrote, ''Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06 Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023.''

Here's the post:

(1/2) Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06



Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023. pic.twitter.com/YLwcpfVfPT — ISRO (@isro) March 29, 2023

Different continents appear in separate colours because of variations in wavelengths. The images captured by the Ocean Colour Monitor provide information about global vegetation cover on land and ocean biota.

In another tweet, ISRO wrote, ''OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans.''

(2/2) OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans. pic.twitter.com/IbJ7kSw69X — ISRO (@isro) March 29, 2023

OceanSat-3 is a nanosatellite that was launched by ISRO as part of the PSLV-C54 mission on November 26, 2022. It is part of a series of satellites from ISRO dedicated to oceanography and atmospheric studies. OceanSat-3 was launched with three major instruments Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3), and ARGOS which enables it to observe the planet across different wavelengths.

The satellite also supports value-added products like identifying potential fishing zones using chlorophyll and SST and wind speed and land-based applications, the ISRO said.

The pictures have gone viral and internet users were left stunned to see the mesmerizing view of our planet, especially India. One user wrote, ''A few things just make you feel proud of your country.'' Another commented,'' The Blue Planet in Earthy hues ! Beautiful images.'' A third said, ''Feast for eyes.'' A fourth commented, ''These pictures are mind blowing.''

A few days back, the American space agency NASA shared a stunning old picture of Earth at night, providing a clear view of the patterns of human settlements across our planet.