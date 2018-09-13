Over 300 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs Banned By Health Ministry

The health ministry has banned 328 fixed-dose combination or FDC drugs

The health ministry has banned 328 fixed-dose combination drugs on the grounds that the ingredients in these medicines do not markedly add to the benefits that people can get from taking them.

A fixed-dose combination or FDC drug contains two or more active ingredients in a fixed dosage ratio. For example, one of the FDCs in the banned list is "naproxen plus paracetamol", meaning it's not the single drug but a combination of the two that has been ascertained as unnecessary for consumption.

The country's top drug advisory body, the Drug Technical Advisory Board or DTAB, has said there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in the 328 FDCs and they must be banned in public interest.

The Supreme Court last December told the DTAB to ascertain whether FDCs should be banned from the market.

In 2016, several top pharmaceutical firms including Pfizer Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd had gone to the Delhi High Court to challenge the centre's move to ban a separate list of 344 FDCs, including brands like Corex cough syrup, Vicks Action 500 and D'Cold. The court later stayed the government's ban.

The centre has been trying to remove irrational fixed-dose combination drugs from the Indian market. A similar move in 2007 to ban 294 FDCs was also met with stiff resistance from pharma companies.