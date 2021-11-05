Farmers Protest, BJP MP's Car Smashed Over 'Jobless Alcoholics' Remark

The windshield of Ram Chander Jangra's car was also smashed during the altercation.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra faced slogans and black flags by a group of farmers in Haryana's Hisar district today as he arrived in Narnaund city to inaugurate a dharmshala (inn). The windshield of his car was also smashed in a fight between the police and the farmers.

The farmers had reached the spot and waved black flags to mark their protest against the contentious farm laws. They also raised slogans against the BJP government. Heavy police security had been deployed, there were instances of skirmishes with the police as well. The police had barricaded the area heavily to stop the farmers but couldn't control the huge crowd.

The farmers jostled their way into the event venue and raised slogans against the government and local administration. There were counter slogans from the attendees supporting Mr Jangra.

The MP had faced a similar protest in Rohtak yesterday where he had gone to attend a Diwali program at a cow shelter. His comments on the protesting farmers after the event seem to have triggered the protest in Hisar. He had called them "jobless alcoholics" and insisted that none of those protesting were farmers.

"There's no opposition to the farm laws. Those protesting are jobless alcoholics from villages. They are bad elements who keep doing such things. The recent killing of an innocent man by some Nihangs at the Singhu border has exposed these bad elements to the people. They are not farmers, only bad elements who are being opposed even by common people now. I keep going to Delhi regularly and I see most tents are empty. This problem will be resolved very soon," he can be seen telling reporters in a video clip that has been circulated by the farmers.

He had also made a speech where he appealed to the people to deal with the farmers strictly, convince them and stop them from protesting.

Farmers from several states have been on an indefinite protest demonstration at Delhi's borders for almost a year now. They are demanding the complete withdrawal of three farm laws passed by the union government which the farmers claim favours big corporations at the cost of farmers.

The Rajya Sabha member has demanded strict action against those responsible for damaging his car.

The police have arrested some farmers in this regard. The farmers are also strategising on the way forward.