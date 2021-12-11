Video: Aircraft Showers Flowers On Farmers Returning Home After A Year

Farmers were seen dancing, waving green and white flags as the protest ends.

An aircraft showered flower petals on exuberant farmers returning home following the end of their year-long agitation against the contentious farm laws.

Thousands of farmers began their journey home after dismantling their makeshift accommodations at protest sites on the borders of Delhi.

In videos and photos, farmers were seen dancing, waving green and white flags as they rode tractors and jeeps, going back from the capital's outskirts where they have camped since November last year.

As their herculean struggle came to an end, the farmers said they were happy and relieved to return back home.

Flower petals being showered on farmers.



Yes, they deserve this grand welcome.#FarmersProtest_FatehMarch

"My children are very excited. We'll finally get to meet each other. I am very, very happy. Over the phone they would always say ''Papa, ghar kab aaoge? Jaldi aa jao!'' (Papa, when will you come home? Please come fast!)", a farmer Bhupender Singh told news agency PTI.

"I am glad it is happening today. But the fact that I am heading home after victory is something I am particularly proud of," Mr Singh added.

An aircraft showered flower petals on farmers as they reached Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) from Delhi today after their year-long agitation over three farm laws & other related issues



The aircraft was arranged by a Non-Resident Indian.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise announcement to withdraw the three farm laws last month, the farmers refused to immediately vacate the protest sites until the government agreed to their demands which included legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesting farmers.

In a political balancing act ahead of elections in key states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the government set up a committee to review both the demands. The farmers announced the decision to leave the protest sites only after Centre's written proposal on the same.