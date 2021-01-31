Delhi Police Detain Two Journalists At Farmers' Protest Site In Singhu

Mr Punia was presented before a magistrate at the Tihar Court Complex this morning

Two journalists covering the farmers' protests at Singhu (on the Delhi-Haryana border) were detained Saturday night, for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel stationed there.

The journalists are Mandeep Punia and Dharmendra Singh. Mr Singh was released after he signed an undertaking, while Mr Punia was held overnight at the Samaypur Badli Police Station.

Mr Punia was presented before a magistrate at the Tihar Court Complex this morning, after being charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those relating to the use criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his/her duty.

The detention of the journalists - coming a day after police in the national capital filed yet another case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and others for comments on the Republic Day tractor rally violence - triggered a furious outcry on social media.

In a FIR (first information report) filed in Delhi on Saturday, the police said Mr Tharoor and the others misled people over the death of a protester in the ITO area. Other journalists named in that FIR are Mrinal Pande, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath and Vinod K Jose.

"...they posted fake, misleading and wrong information regarding unfortunate death of the tractor driver in accident to instigate violence amongst protestors," the police said Saturday.

"They all tried to imply that the death of the farmer was caused by the violence committed by the Delhi Police under directions of the central government... Such insensitive statements are prejudicial to national integration in this sensitive situation. Such messages are forwarded several times causing false narrative and making citizenry ill informed," the police statement added.

Other FIRs filed against them include one in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and four in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Hosangabad, Multai and Betul.

The Editors Guild of India has condemned cases against journalists covering the farmers' protest.

"The journalists have been specifically targeted for reporting the accounts pertaining to the death of one of the protestors on their personal social media handles as well as those of the publications they lead and represent," the Editors Guild statement said.

Journalists also gathered at the Press Club of India in Delhi to protest against the FIRs on Saturday.

"Today the atmosphere is such, it's so poisonous, so toxic... Even during the Emergency, rules against journalists were not so harsh, I don't recall anybody going in for sedition," Anand Sahay, the Press Club of India chief, said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Lakhs of farmers across India have spent the last several weeks demanding the centre repeal laws they say will leave them at the mercy of large corporate firms.

The tense situation exploded on Republic Day when groups of farmers and others clashed with police during a tractor rally that turned violent. Police had to resort to firing tear gas and lathi charges to control the situation. One farmer died and hundreds of cops were injured.

The police have filed nearly 40 cases and arrested 84 people since then.

