Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers To Resume March After Night Halt, Prohibitory Orders In Delhi

Farmers Protest Live Updates: To ensure law and order, Delhi police enforced Section 144.

The farmers protesting over a list of demands will soon resume their march towards Delhi after a night halt . Authorities have intensified security arrangements to stop farmers' march as the Singhu and Tikri borders were shut while the Red Fort complex was closed temporarily.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Farmers' Protest:

Feb 14, 2024 09:44 (IST) Farmers Protest Live Updates: Delhi remains under tight security as farmer determined to march



With protesting farmers seeking to march to the national capital, security remained tight on Wednesday with personnel deployed in huge numbers and barricades regulating movement in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana, which can cause hardships to commuters.

The traffic movement at Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri borders (Delhi-Bahadurgarh) is suspended, an official said, adding the security personnel in anti-riot gear are deployed and drones being used to keep an eye on the situation.

Multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and container walls have been placed at Singhu and Tikri borders as well as Ghazipur border.

An official said the security arrangements at border points and in central Delhi could be increased if required.

With massive security arrangements at the three border points, commuters may again face difficulties in reaching their destination.



Feb 14, 2024 09:05 (IST) Farmers Protest Updates:

Security checks underway at Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana on second day of farmers' protest.



Security checks underway at Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana on second day of farmers' protest.

Feb 14, 2024 09:04 (IST) Farmers Protest Updates:

Jhajjar DSP Anil Kumar says, "Currently, the atmosphere is peaceful. Traffic has been diverted. The movement of the pedestrians is normal..."

Feb 14, 2024 09:04 (IST) Farmers Protest Live Updates:

RAF personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicle deployed at Singhu Border in Delhi in view of farmers' protest.

RAF personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicle deployed at Singhu Border in Delhi in view of farmers' protest.

Feb 14, 2024 09:03 (IST) Farmers Protest Live Updates:

Heavy traffic snarl seen at Ghazipur border this morning in view of the farmers' protest.



Heavy traffic snarl seen at Ghazipur border this morning in view of the farmers' protest.

Feb 14, 2024 09:02 (IST) Farmers Protest Live Updates:

Drone visuals show the security arrangements at Tikri Border, in view of the farmers' protest.



Drone visuals show the security arrangements at Tikri Border, in view of the farmers' protest.

Feb 14, 2024 09:02 (IST) Farmers Protest Updates:

More concrete is being poured between the concrete slabs at the Tikri Border to make the border stronger on day 2 of the farmers' march towards the National Capital

More concrete is being poured between the concrete slabs at the Tikri Border to make the border stronger on day 2 of the farmers' march towards the National Capital