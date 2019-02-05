Farmers' Daughters In Maharashtra Village Protest, Demand Loan Waiver

Puntamba village, in Ahmednagar district, witnessed a farmers' agitation in 2017. (File)

Daughters of farmers in Puntamba village of Maharashtra, which saw a movement for loan waiver two years ago, launched an agitation today in support of their demands for cultivators.

The women are demanding complete farm loan waiver and other relief measures like remunerative price for crop produce.

The village, in Ahmednagar district, witnessed a farmers' agitation in 2017 which spread to other parts of the state, prompting the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government to announce Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver in June that year.

Around 10 to 15 daughters of farmers, who also took part in the 2017 agitation, have started a sit-in protest at a makeshift pandal in Puntamba under the banner of Kisan Kranti Morcha, a farmers' body.

Their agitation is led by Nikita Jadhav, daughter of Kisan Kranti Morcha's state convener Dhananjay Jadhav.

"Their key demands are complete farm loan waiver, hike in milk procurement price to Rs 50 per litre and remunerative price for farm produce. The women are firm on their demands," a member of the Kisan Kranti Morcha said.