Farmer Stopped At Bengaluru Metro For 'Untidy' Clothes, Rights Body Says...

Two days after a farmer was stopped from boarding a metro train by an official at Bengaluru's Rajajinagar station because of his "untidy" clothes, the National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

The NHRC, in a statement, said it has observed that "the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights". "No person can be denied access to public transport based on the nature of the clothes he or she is wearing. If someone possesses any objectionable material, he could be stopped only as per the provisions of the law," it said.

The Commission has issued notices to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and the Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and asked for a detailed report within four weeks.

The report should include steps taken or proposed to ensure such incidents do not recur, it added.

The rights body also posted about the incident on X and wrote: "NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of the reported stopping of a farmer from boarding the metro train by an official due to his untidy attire. The Commission observes no one can be denied access to public transport based on his attire."

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of the reported stopping of a farmer from boarding the metro train by an official due to his untidy attire. The Commission observes no one can be denied access to public transport based on his attire. pic.twitter.com/HefTV3nPy5 — NHRC India (@India_NHRC) February 28, 2024

On February 26, a farmer with a large sack on his head was stopped by an official at the baggage checkpoint inside the Rajajinagar metro station and was not allowed to enter the platform even though he had a ticket. The video of the incident is now viral on social media.

Several commuters were heard in the video protesting the official's decision. They asked the official if the metro rail has a dress code for passengers and whether the rail service is only meant for VIPs.

The farmer was later allowed to enter the platform and authorities expressed regret over the incident. Bengaluru's Namma Metro dismissed the official after the video sparked massive outrage online.