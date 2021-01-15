Farmer Protests Live Updates: Farmers And Centre To Meet Today, Hopeful Of 'Positive Discussion', Says Agriculture Minister

Farmer Protest News: Talks will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.

The government's ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions will take place as scheduled today and the centre is hopeful of a positive discussion, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday. "The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' leaders with an open mind," Mr Tomar told reporters.

Clearing the confusion over the fate of the ninth round of talks, which was the only outcome of the last meeting on January 8, Mr Tomar said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmer leaders said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be last such meeting with the centre, but added that they don't have much hope as they will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

On Thursday, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee.

Jan 15, 2021 12:07 (IST) Farmer leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan for talks with Centre

Delhi: Farmer leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan to hold ninth rounds of talks with the Central government over the new farm laws.



"Govt needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP," says BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Jan 15, 2021 12:06 (IST) Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Vigyan Bhawan



Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with farmer leaders over farm laws.

Jan 15, 2021 11:33 (IST) Farmer leaders leave for Vigyan Bhavan for the 9th round of talks with government



