Farmer Protest: Case Against Congress Ludhiana MP For TV Comments Causing 'Disharmony'

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh has been on a sit-in protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

A case has been filed against the Congress's Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh for his comments made on television news channel in the context of the ongoing farmers' agitation, which have been viewed as "threatening" and "prejudicial to national integration", and causing "disharmony". Mr Singh who, along with some other fellow MPs from Punjab, has been on a sit-in protest over the past few weeks at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has offered to surrender.

The FIR against Mr Singh was filed at the Parliament Street police station in the national capital on December 31 under sections 504 and 506 of the IPC, pertaining to insult intended to provoke breach of peace.

The case was filed over his statements on a television channel on December 25 during a discussion on the farmers' protest against three new central agricultural laws. The complainant, Naveen Kumar of Delhi, has alleged that Mr Singh's statements are likely to have caused fear in the public and may induce any person to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity, the FIR says.

During the discussion, Mr Singh had said, "The ongoing protest of farmers will not end and we could even pile up bodies, shed blood, and go to any extent to achieve our goal."

Responding to the case filed against him, Mr Singh posted a Facebook Live video on January 1, in which he said he considered the FIR "a medal" for himself.

"I am sitting here the entire day, please come and arrest me. And of you don't have the courage to arrest me, I'll come and surrender myself," he said in the video, addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah who controls the Delhi police.