Farhan Akhtar's Independence Day Video Captures India's Coming Of Age

Green revolution and white revolution found a special mention in the video.

From its first election to the innumerable dreams that India achieved in the last 75 years were captured in a special video by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar to mark this Independence Day.

The ad for Google titled "India ki Udaan" captured the best moments of India including its advancements in the fields of technology, agriculture, sports, business, and entertainment.

Featuring scenes from the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar and other leaders, the short movie presented a throwback of the country's iconic achievements accompanied by a monologue by Mr Akhtar.

Green revolution and white revolution found a special mention in the video as did the economic reforms of 1991, which liberalized the Indian economy marked by free cross-border trade and policy changes.

India getting its first computer and well as its advancements in the space sector, including its ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission, were also featured. The icing on the cake was a clip of astronaut Rakesh Sharma responding to a question on how India looked from space: "Saare Jahaan Se Achha".

Costumer designer Bhanu Athaiya becoming the first Indian to win Oscars and the climax train scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) marked India's iconic moments from its entertainment industry.

In sports, India's multiple achievements including the 1983 World Cup victory with Kapil Dev lifting the trophy as well as Neeraj Chopra bringing the country's first Olympic gold in javelin were among those featured.

The eradication of polio, launch of UPI, the country getting its 100th unicorn, the landmark Section 377 verdict of the Supreme Court decriminalising same-sex relations, and appointment of the first transgender mayor were among the various other achievements that found a special mention in the video.