Suicide Suspected As Four Of A Family Found Dead At Indore's Water Park

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. (Representational)

Four members of a family were found dead in the guest room of a water park in Indore on Thursday, police said. The four have been identified as Abhishek Saxena, 45, Priti Saxenam, 42, Aaditya, 14, and Ananya, 14.

The case prima facie appears to be of suicide, the police said, adding that the family might have consumed poison which was recovered from the room.

"Bodies of parents and two children have been found. Prima facie it appears to be suicide, further investigation underway," sub-inspector Rajesh Dabur said.

The bodies were first seen by hotel staff after the family did not come out of their room for the entire day.

The family had checked into the hotel, situated in Khudel village, on Wednesday. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

