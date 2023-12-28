Families Hope For Pardon After Qatar Commutes Sailors' Death Sentences

The families of eight Navy veterans in Qatar has told NDTV that they will appeal against the commuted sentences they have received. The men, who were sentenced to death in October on charges of espionage on behalf of Israel, had their death sentences commuted today after intervention from the Indian government. They now face lengthy jail terms.

The families have denied allegations of espionage. They have also told NDTV they will immediately file an appeal – a process that could take three months. Any possibility of a royal pardon from the emir can only happen after the outcome of the appeal, sources told NDTV.

The men, who were working with Doha-based Al Dahra Global Technologies, were arrested in August last year. They are Purnendu Tiwari, Sugunakar Pakala, Amit Nagpal, and Sanjeev Gupta, who are Commanders, and Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, and Saurabh Vasisht, who are Captains. The eight is Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar.

Details of the charges against them were never made public.

While their death sentences were commuted today – weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani -- the details of the reduced sentences are unclear as the judgement has not yet been released.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the foreign ministry said. The government also said it is in "close touch with the legal team, as well as family members, to decide on the next steps".

"We have stood by them since the beginning, and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with Qatari authorities," the ministry added.

A 2015 treaty on transfer of sentenced persons can also come to the aid of the Navy veterans.

Under the treaty, signed during the visit of Qatari Foreign Minister Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah to India, Indian prisoners convicted in Qatar can be brought to India to serve the remaining part of their sentence. Qatari citizens convicted in India can be sent to their home country to serve their sentence.