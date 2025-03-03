Fake Tiger Claws Sold Online: Global Scam Busted In Madhya Pradesh

A shocking wildlife fraud has been uncovered where a gang was operating a global racket selling counterfeit tiger parts in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

Investigations by the state's Tiger Strike Force and the Anti-Terrorism Squad revealed that the gang was deceiving buyers by passing off plastic claws and wax-coated fake nails as tiger claws.

Additionally, wild boar hair was being sold as tiger whiskers.

The gang primarily targeted international buyers, who believed they were purchasing rare and exotic animal parts.

"The entire operation was online, making it easier for fraudsters to target customers across the world," said Puneet Sonkar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dindori.

Authorities suspect that strict anti-poaching measures have forced traditional wildlife hunters to shift to cyber fraud.

The Pardhi community, historically involved in poaching, is now using their expertise in animal parts to create highly convincing fakes and exploiting superstitious beliefs.

Rajesh Bhadoria, SP ATS Jabalpur, confirmed, "The gang manipulated people's faith to sell counterfeit animal products."

Along with fake tiger parts, large quantities of marijuana and toxic herbal medicines marketed as aphrodisiacs were also seized by the law enforcement.

Wildlife conservationists are demanding a deeper probe into the scam.

Ajay Dubey, a prominent wildlife expert, stated, "The Pardhi community has a long history of poaching and remains deeply entrenched in illegal wildlife trade. Their techniques are highly sophisticated, making it difficult for law enforcement to track their masterminds. A CBI investigation is crucial to dismantle this network."