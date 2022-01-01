Fake Cases Being Foisted On BJP Leaders In Maharashtra: Union Minister

Alleging fake cases, Raosaheb Danve said the BJP has faith in the courts. (File)

Fake cases were being foisted on BJP leaders in Maharashtra out of vindictiveness but there was no one to talk to in the MVA government as the chief minister was "unwell" and the state home minister was "missing", claimed Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had undergone cervical spine surgery on November 12 and was discharged from hospital on December 2, and he had also missed the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly between December 22 and 28.

Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, Mr Danve said, "Offences are being registered against BJP leaders out of vindictiveness, but we have faith in the courts. However, if we want to talk on this issue with the state government, we do not know who to approach."

"The chief minister is unwell, the home minister is missing and senior police officials are missing," he claimed, though he did not elaborate on his statement or give details on why he felt they were "missing".

He also claimed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, the three main constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, were not seeing eye to eye on issues like the local body polls and the elections to the post of Assembly speaker.

The Union minister of state for railways also said the Centre was planning the makeover of 70 railway stations and tenders for these works will be floated next month.

