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Failed To Get Rajya Sabha Re-Nomination, Union Minister George Kurian Resigns

Union Minister George Kurian resigns after Rajya Sabha tenure ends on June 21.

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Failed To Get Rajya Sabha Re-Nomination, Union Minister George Kurian Resigns
George Kurian's Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21.
  • Union Minister George Kurian resigned after his Rajya Sabha term ended on June 21
  • BJP decided not to renominate Kurian in the recent Rajya Sabha elections
  • President Murmu accepted Kurian's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers
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New Delhi:

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha term came to an end.

The BJP had decided not to renominate him in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted his resignation, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Kurian was also holding the charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The President of India, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, the communique said.

Kurian was probably the only minister in the Union government who belongs to the Christian community. His Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21.

Two Union ministers -- Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kurian --- were not renominated for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections even though their tenures were coming to an end.

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