'When I Say Hatemongers...': Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair Gets Bail, But Won't Be Out Of Jail Yet

The Supreme Court today gave bail for five days to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair in a case registered in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, over calling three Hindu right-wing leaders "hatemongers"; but he will remain in jail for now as there's still no bail in a case registered in Delhi. The Alt News co-founder's plea challenges the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash the FIR that says he hurt religious sentiments with his tweet.

The bail is an interim order as the Supreme Court will next hear the matter after five days. This comes a day after a local court in Sitapur denied him bail and sent him to police remand. A condition for the bail is that he cannot post any tweets.

The UP government argued that he was being taken to Bengaluru, where he lives, in police custody so any bail should be given only after that . It also underlined that he is in judicial custody in a case in Delhi. But the Supreme Court said, “We are dealing with only the UP police case. The matter be listed before the appropriate bench next week.”

Mr Zubair had gone to the Supreme Court yesterday, citing death threats. As he sought an urgent halt to the case, the court listed it for urgent hearing in a day. The Allahabad High Court had on June 10 said it was too early for it to intervene.

At today's hearing, lawyer Colin Gonsalves said on Mr Zubair's behalf: "I was referring to hate speech (in the tweet under question). Where have I spoken against a religion? While those who gave hate speeches are out on bail, the one who exposed them is in jail."

"When I say hatemongers... I am not wrong. Police have arrested them. And once out, they're again indulging in hate speech," he added.

He also questioned the need to recover Mr Zubair's mobile from Bangalore. "I have admitted to this tweet. What is the investigation needed for?"

Mohammed Zubair was first arrested on June 27 by the Delhi police over a four-year-old tweet that carried a screenshot from a Hindi film released in 1983. The arrest came days after he had flagged a video of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammed on a TV show. Then he was taken to Sitapur, where the case over the "hatemongers" tweet was registered.

The legal position now is that Mr Zubair remains in Tihar Jail as a Delhi court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days on July 2, after he'd been in police custody for five days.