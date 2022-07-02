Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair Denied Bail By Delhi Court

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair was denied bail by a Delhi court on Saturday and sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to a tweet from 2018.

The police had produced Mr Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to 14-day judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.

During the hearing, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava informed the court that the police has invoked new provisions -- sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act -- against the Alt News co-founder.

He claimed that the accused accepted money through Razorpay payment gateway from Pakistan, Syria and other countries, which requires further investigation.