Fact Check: This Image Isn't From PM Modi's Kollapur Roadshow

The image was published on 12 May 2008.

An image which shows a massive crowd gathered on the streets is being shared on social media platforms as a recent visual from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Telangana's Kollapur.

The same photograph was also shared to claim that it shows people in Gujarat to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

We received a query about the viral image on our WhatsApp tipline as well.

Are these claims true?: Neither is this image from Telangana nor is it from Gujarat. It could be traced back to at least May 2008 and showed crowd gathered for the Olympic torch passing through in China's Guangzhou.

What led us to the truth?: We used the help of Google Lens to find details about the viral image and found the same visual shared on an online website named 'Flickr'.

Its caption said, "Quite the marketplace...This crowd showed up for the Olympic Torch passing through (and condolences to those caught in the Sichuan earthquake today, about 500 miles from this spot)."

The location was identified as Guangzhou, China.

Other sources: We found an article published in The Atlantic that talked about the Olympics in China that was hosted in 2008. It mentioned that there has been extensive coverage on the Olympic torch from one city to other in the country.

Conclusion: It is clear that an old and unrelated image is being shared as a recent visual from PM Modi's roadshow in Telangana's Kollapur.

(This story was originally published by The Quint, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)