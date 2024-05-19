Fact-Check: Old Delhi Court Fight Video Linked To Swati Maliwal Assault Row

A video of a fight between a group of people at the Tis Hazari Court mediation center in Delhi is viral with a false claim that it shows the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal.

Ms Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that she was attacked by Mr Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, on May 13, 2024, inside the Chief Minister's residence. Mr Kumar has denied the allegation and written to the Delhi Police for registering an FIR on his complaint too. The Delhi police arrested Kumar on May 18, 2024, to be produced in Tis Hazari Court, according to The Indian Express.

The 49-second video is being shared on X with the caption, "Scene from Delhi CM's official residence Sheesh Mahal @SwatiJaiHind, You should also see how the fight took place in #DelhiCMResidence. This was bound to happen, Swati Maliwal has been beaten up, the beating was done by Kejriwal's PA, news is coming in that there is heavy kicking going on in the CMO, the reason given is that Swati, Marlona, ​​Sanjay, all want to become CM and Kejriwal wants to make his Rabri the Chief Minister, a lot of fighting is still left.*

BOOM also received the viral video on our WhatsApp number (7700906588) inquiring about its authenticity.

BOOM found that the viral video is from a fight at the Tis Hazari Court Mediation Center in Delhi and does not show the alleged assault on Maliwal.

We broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search using Google and results showed several posts on Instagram and X. The posts stated that the viral video is from an incident at Tis Hazari Court Mediation Center in Delhi.

We also found several comments from lawyers stating that they were present at the spot after the fight broke out at the Tis Hazari Court Mediation Center.

We also found a blog from April 2024, shot at Tis Hazari Court, which visuals match the room in the viral video, which confirms the location. This can be seen from the 1.52 minutes timestamp.

Additionally, we found several posts with the viral video posted on May 12, 2024, which was before the Swati Maliwal assault case that was reported on the morning of May 13, 2024.

The viral video was posted on May 12, 2024, by the handle @iAtulKrishan1 with the caption, "Clash /Full drama. A video from Delhi's Tis Hazari court has surfaced, showing family members clashing with each other in the mediation room. They came to settle their scores but ended up in conflict with each other"

Clash /Full drama



A video from Delhi's Tis Hazari court has surfaced, showing family members clashing with each other in the mediation room.



They came to settle their scores but ended up in conflict with each other. pic.twitter.com/h1cD5CIUwD — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 12, 2024