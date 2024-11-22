Fact Check: Did Railway Float Rs 20,000 Crore Tender To Install CCTV In Coaches?

Rs 20,000 crore figure is "speculative" and "lack any basis": PIB

Media reports suggesting Indian Railways has floated Rs 20,000 crore tender for installing cameras in coaches contain “misleading and false information”, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) report. No tender or Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has been published, PIB noted.

This is a fake news. No such tender has been floated or no RFP has been issued by Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/7Q1HoqmoQ0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 21, 2024

Following multiple media reports regarding railways floating Rs 20,000 crore RFP for cameras in coaches, PIB did a fact check and found the reports to be misleading.

“These reports contain misleading and false information regarding Indian Railways' initiative to equip coaches with IP-CCTV surveillance systems, misrepresenting the project's scope, cost, and progress,” it said.

Refuting all claims, PIB clarified that the bid document for the project is “still under financial review” and has “not yet been finalised”.

Rs 20,000 crore figure and timelines being reported are “speculative” and “lack any basis”.

PIB called on media houses to verify information through official sources before publication. Unverified information or baseless claims tarnishes Indian Railways' reputation and mislead the public, it noted.

An appeal from the Ministry of Railways read, “Indian Railways reiterates its commitment to transparency, safety, and efficiency. We urge all media organizations and the public to rely solely on official communications from Indian Railways or the Press Information Bureau (PIB) for accurate updates.”