Facing Health Issues, Rahul Gandhi Cancels Campaign Program In Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi is the Congress candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency (File)

The poll campaigning of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad, which was scheduled to commence on Tuesday, has been cancelled after the leader fell sick due to food poisoning, said party leader AP Anil Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi had contracted food poisoning during his campaign the previous day, following which he refrained from attending the INDIA bloc rally that was held in Ranchi on April 21.

"Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign in Satna and Ranchi today, where the INDIA rally is being held. But he has suddenly fallen ill and cannot leave New Delhi at the moment. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji will join the Ranchi rally after addressing the public meeting in Satna," Party MP Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Mr Gandhi is the Congress candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The election for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26.

Rahul Gandhi has also cancelled programmes scheduled in Kerala on Monday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning at Wayanad on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

