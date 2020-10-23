Facebook India Policy Head Questioned By Parliament Panel For 2 Hours

Sources say Ankhi Das and Ajit Mohan appeared before the panel and were both grilled on data protection.

Sources say Ankhi Das and Facebook business head Ajit Mohan appeared before the panel and were both grilled on data protection.

They were reportedly told that they could not use personal data of citizens for any kind of "inferential" purposes in advertising or business or elections. MPs across parties reportedly asked them specific questions on what percentage of their revenue was spent on safeguards for data protection.

Sources said Facebook, which has more than 300 million users in India, its biggest market, was asked how much revenue it generates and how much tax it pays.

The joint parliamentary committee has called Facebook, Twitter and Amazon to discuss data protection and privacy as it looks into the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 following concerns raised by opposition parties.

Twitter and Amazon were asked to appear before the committee on October 28. Amazon wrote to the committee today saying it cannot attend the hearing as "its experts are overseas" and cannot travel because of Covid.

Amazon's refusal to appear amounts to "breach of privilege", parliament sources told NDTV, adding that coercive action would be initiated if the company's officials failed to show up.

While introducing the draft bill in parliament last year, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said it empowers the government to ask companies -- Facebook, Google and others -- for anonymous personal and non-personal data.

The opposition Congress flagged worries on the misuse of data in some cases, especially where national security is involved.

A section of legal experts say the proposed law could give the government unaccounted access to the personal data of users.

Ankhi Das, Facebook's policy head, had faced criticism recently after a US news report alleged that she opposed applying hate-speech rules to a politician from the ruling BJP.