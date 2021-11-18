Facebook Grilled By Delhi Panel On 'Hate Speech In Indian Context'

"What is the religious affiliation of people working in Facebook India?" questioned AAP's Raghav Chaddha.

Facebook's India officials were grilled on hate posts today by a Delhi panel in connection with the February 2020 riots in the capital. The social networking giant was asked to share details of the religious affiliations of its public policy team and board of directors.

In a livestreamed session, the company that now goes by the corporate name "Meta" faced tough questions on the religious affiliation of its staff in India and the company's policy on hate posts.

"What is the religious affiliation of people working in Facebook India," questioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chaddha, who heads the Delhi Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony.

Shivnath Thukral, Facebook India's Public Policy Director, replied that the company has 300 employees in the country, around 20 in the policy team.

"We don't maintain the records regarding the number of religious minority employees as the law of land doesn't allow that," Mr Thukral told the panel.

Mr Chaddha then asked Facebook to provide in the next hearing details on the composition of the public policy team and the board of directors based on religion and the shareholding pattern.

On hate posts, the Delhi panel asked Facebook to submit all user complaints received for a month before the riots and the action taken details. "Hate hurts us. We don't want hate on our platform. Our advertisers don't want either. We are continuously working on it," said Facebook.

To this, the AAP leader responded: "I am not sure whether hate hurts you because you are a business and virality of hate posts bring you revenue."

Did Facebook define hate speech in the Indian context, the committee asked.

"We have to balance between free speech and safety. Based on the inputs, in Indian context we have included caste in hate speech," Mr Thukral replied.

On a specific question on whether there was a hate speech policy for India, the officials used the right to not answer.

Mr Thukral spoke about users taking to Facebook to flag oxygen needs during the peak of Covid.

"Five billion dollars was invested this year alone for safety and security. We are mindful and take the issue seriously. I don't sleep peacefully with hate," he said.

Facebook was also asked how fast it acted on complaints related to posts.

"Within 24 hours an acknowledgement is given on complaints and if it the content violates policy, it's taken down immediately," Mr Thukral said.

Asked to give data on posts removed for violating policy, Facebook said it does not have access to the information. "We remove violative content and are not a law enforcement agency. We don't file any compliant to any agency," said Mr Thukral.

The committee questioned whether the platform took measures to remove problematic content during the Delhi riots.

Facebook replied that it had a "bucket of measures" as part of its policy against hate speech that was a "continuing process" and does not stop. Asked to explain how such content was removed, Mr Thukral said the sharing of the content was reduced based on an algorithm that reduced vitality and engagement of content.

Dissatisfied by Facebook's response, Mr Chaddha said, "By stonewalling questions, you are frustrating the proceedings."

The panel had summoned Facebook India to clarify its position on the role of social media in preventing the spread of false and provocative messages that impact peace.

The three-day violence in Delhi, related to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, left over 50 dead and 200 injured.