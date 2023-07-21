Eye On All Manipur Incidents, 6,000 Cases Filed: Government Sources

The unrest in Manipur began with violent ethnic clashes.

Amid anger and outrage over the video of two women sexually assaulted and paraded naked in Manipur in the midst of the ethnic clashes, government agencies and security forces have increased their scrutiny of all incidents in the state, official sources told NDTV on Friday.

Following an eruption of violent clashes beginning on May 3rd, the agencies have tightened their vigilance over digital platforms. Over 6,000 cases have been filed so far, the majority related to arson and damage to government property.

"As we've heightened our monitoring efforts, we've been successful in debunking numerous potentially incendiary claims before they could escalate," said a senior official.

The strategy aims to curtail the spread of disinformation, with a particular focus on social media platforms, which have seen a surge in purported incidents in Manipur. The authenticity of the footage is cross-verified before taking action.

In the midst of this turbulent situation, a resource crunch at local police stations has hampered the investigation of serious offences, such as murder and assault.

"Many police stations are operating with a skeleton crew, and maintaining law and order has become the main focus," revealed a source.

To tackle these issues, the centre has dispatched 135 companies to assist the state police in combating law and order problems. The situation has reportedly been improving, although sporadic incidents still occur.

An official stated, "Out of 16 districts in Manipur, half are still considered trouble-prone. We are also periodically rotating the force to avoid complacency."

The unrest in Manipur began with violent ethnic clashes between the Kuki tribal group and the ethnic majority Meitei, leading to at least 125 deaths and over 40,000 people displaced from their homes.

A video that surfaced showing women being paraded naked triggered protests across the country and repeated disruptions in the Parliament.

The central government responded by deploying thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the region, but sporadic violence continues, keeping the state on high alert.