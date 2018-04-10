Extra Time For Poll Nomination Scrapped, Bengal BJP Goes To Supreme Court

In its petition, the BJP said the commission acknowledged the violence in the state and extended the date to 10 April, but withdrew the order suddenly today. In the state, the party leaders alleged that the State Election Commission's decision was the fallout of pressure from Mamata Banerjee's government. The top court has agreed to hear the petition on Wednesday.
The commission's order late last night said candidates who wished to file their nominations could do so today between 11 am and 3 pm. But by mid-morning, the Commission rolled back the order, apparently over concerns that the extension may lead to legal complications. A Trinamool lawmaker, Kalyan Banerjee, said he wrote to Commissioner AK Singh late last night, pointing out the legal aspect.
The BJP had initially gone to the top court, complaining that its candidates were not being allowed to file nomination by the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The party cited the weeks-long violence in Bengal's districts that involved arson and attacks on candidates. It estimated that it had been able to file nomination for only 45 per cent of the state's 60,000 seats.
In an order on Monday, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere in the matter. It dismissed the BIP plea to extend the nomination date and provide paramilitary forces to conduct the election in the state.
The judges, however, said that the State Election Commission "shall take appropriate steps to remove the apprehensions of the petitioner (BJP) and/or intending candidates and they may not be deprived of their chance to contest the panchayat elections".