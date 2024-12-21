Explained: YouTube Plans To Remove Videos With Clickbait Titles In India

In a move aimed at improving user experience, YouTube has said that it will crack down on videos with deceptive titles and thumbnails, in India. This effort aims to tackle what is commonly referred to as clickbait -- a longstanding frustration for viewers who often click on videos only to find that the content doesn't match the expectations set by the headline.

What are clickbait titles and thumbnails?

Clickbait titles and thumbnails are designed to entice viewers into clicking on a video by promising something sensational or intriguing, often without delivering on that promise. These types of videos exploit curiosity and can mislead people into watching content that does not meet their expectations.

What did YouTube say about the new policy?

In a blog post, YouTube announced its intention to strengthen efforts against egregious clickbait. The company outlined plans to increase enforcement against videos where the title or thumbnail misleads viewers about the video's content. This crackdown is particularly focused on videos covering sensitive topics like breaking news or current events, ensuring that viewers aren't misled about the content they are about to watch. “You'll start to see us slowly rolling this out in India over the coming months,” YouTube said in its blog post.

What is egregious clickbait?

Egregious clickbait refers to instances where the title or thumbnail of a video makes false or exaggerated promises that are not fulfilled by the video itself. This is particularly problematic when such tactics are used in videos related to current events or breaking news, as viewers may be seeking accurate and timely information. In these cases, misleading clickbait can leave viewers feeling deceived or frustrated.

What are some examples of egregious clickbait?

A video titled “The President Resigned!” where the content has no mention of the president's resignation. A thumbnail claiming “Top Political News” that leads to a video with no political coverage at all.

YouTube's focus will initially be on removing new such video uploads, with enforcement gradually ramping up over time.

Why is YouTube making this change?

This move comes as part of YouTube's broader efforts to improve the trustworthiness of its platform, especially when it comes to news-related content. As YouTube highlighted, misleading can be particularly harmful when users turn to the platform for important updates or reliable information. By addressing this issue, YouTube aims to create a balance between allowing creative freedom and maintaining transparency and accountability from content creators.

How prevalent is clickbait across social media platforms?

A research paper published in the journal ScienceDirect in 2023 highlighted the widespread use of clickbait across social media platforms, with YouTube standing out due to the significant financial incentive to use such tactics. The study found that nearly 50% of content from mainstream broadcast media is driven by clickbait.

How will YouTube crack down on clickbait?

YouTube has yet to provide detailed information about how it will define breaking news or current events within the context of this new policy. It remains unclear whether the company will focus exclusively on political or governmental events, or whether other subjects, such as sports, will also be included. The company has not outlined the specific methods it will use to detect clickbait, especially in terms of distinguishing between misleading titles or thumbnails and the actual content of the video.

What's next for creators?

For creators in India, this policy shift serves as a reminder to focus on authenticity and relevance in their content. While some creators may face challenges as they adapt to these new enforcement measures, there is also an opportunity to build credibility and establish a loyal audience by creating honest, engaging content.