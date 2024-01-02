Explained: Why Homegrown Akash Missile System Is Seen As India's Iron Dome

The Akash missile can engage four targets from a single firing unit

India's homegrown surface-to-air missile (SAM) system Akash is getting a lot of attention from other nations as they consider buying the advanced weapons platform. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Akash is a short-range SAM that can protect vulnerable areas and points from air attacks.

The DRDO has said India is the first nation that made a system capable of engaging four aerial targets at the same time at 25 km range by command guidance using a single firing unit.

Here are some key points about the Akash SAM, which is also being seen as India's "Iron Dome", the system used by Israel to intercept incoming rocket barrages.