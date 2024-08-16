Explained: What ISRO's 'Baby Rocket' Launch Means For India's Future In Space

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carried an experimental earth imaging satellite named EOS-8 and SR-0 Demo Sat which was made by a Chennai-based start-up Space Rickshaw.

The mini rocket which weighs 120 tonnes can carry satellites weighing about 500 kilograms into space in a low Earth orbit. In comparison, India's heaviest rocket the Bahubali or the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk 3) weighs 640 tonnes.

Keeping in line with ISRO's mission to mount cheap yet effective space missions, the SSLV was readied at a total cost of over ₹ 170 crore and took over seven years to build.

While ISRO has not revealed the cost of the launch, analysts estimate that each SSLV rocket will cost about ₹ 30-35 crore per launch making it one of the cheapest launchers in its class.

A unique instrument on board the EOS8 satellite will measure UV light exposure to surfaces. This technology will be used on India's first manned space mission Gaganyaan to measure cancer-causing UV light exposure to the astronauts.

The mini rocket has been praised by ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath for its "simplicity and production friendliness". He called the rocket a game changer in the industry, which would help build future commercial launchers of India.

"SSLV is designed for large-scale production, flexible integration and minimal tests prior to launch. In fact, full rocket can be rested and kept in storage," Mr Somanath said.

Last year, in an effort to privatise India's space programme, the Centre opened opening to build the small satellite launch rocket which attracted initial interest from 20 companies.