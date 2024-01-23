Explained: Myanmar Rebel Crisis And How It Spilled Over To India

A statement from the Assam Rifles sayst 184 soldiers were sent back to Myanmar.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of three rebel groups in Myanmar, has successfully taken control of Laukkai town, a crucial strategic point along the country's volatile northern border with China. Laukkai, which served as the military's regional headquarters, fell to the alliance after weeks of intense fighting with junta troops.

The situation has spilled over into India, specifically through Mizoram, where a total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers entered last week. Confirming the incursion, an official statement from the Assam Rifles disclosed that 184 soldiers were subsequently sent back to Myanmar. The soldiers reportedly entered Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on January 17, seeking assistance from the Assam Rifles.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said last week that the porous border between India and Myanmar will be fenced and the arrangement that allows people from both nations to visit either side up to 16 km without travel documents will be scrapped.

"We will fence the open India-Myanmar border just like how we fenced the border with Bangladesh. We are reassessing the free movement regime with Myanmar, and will end the agreement," Mr Shah said

Myanmar's Rebel Crisis

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, composed of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army, announced on Friday that they had secured Laukkai, marking a significant blow to the Myanmar military junta. The rebels were joined by members of the loosely organised People's Defence Force, indicating a higher level of coordination and planning within the opposition.

The fall of Laukkai is part of a broader offensive that began in October, posing the most substantial challenge to Myanmar's military government since its seizure of power in a 2021 coup. The rebels have outlined key objectives, including addressing the presence of online scam operations in the region, a matter of growing concern for China, a key ally of the junta.

Laukkai has been known for its reputation as a gambling hub and a centre for online scams, leading China to express frustration over the Myanmar junta's failure to act against these illicit activities. In late December, China urged its nationals to leave the Laukkai area due to security risks.

The surrender of Laukkai's military headquarters marks the first regional operation command to fall. Myanmar's military has multiple regional operation commands across the country, and the Three Brotherhood Alliance's success adds to the mounting challenges faced by the junta.

Internal dissent, coupled with mass defections, has weakened the military's control, with estimates suggesting that as many as 8,000 people have fled the Myanmar security forces. The recent offensive by the Three Brotherhood Alliance has accelerated defections, further complicating the junta's efforts to maintain authority.