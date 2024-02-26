Explained: Dubai's 5-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa For Indians

In 2023, Dubai witnessed a remarkable 25% surge in overnight visitors from India.

Dubai has introduced a game-changer for Indian tourists with a newly launched five-year multiple-entry visa. Aimed at strengthening ties between India and the UAE, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced this initiative in response to the increasing influx of Indian visitors.

Dubai's 5-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa: What does it mean?

In 2023, Dubai witnessed a remarkable 25% surge in overnight visitors from India, solidifying its position as the leading source market. The five-year visa is strategically implemented to deepen economic collaborations, stimulate tourism, and fortify business relationships.

Dubai's 5-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa: How does it work?

This new visa lets tourists enter the UAE multiple times on their sponsorship. They can stay for 90 days initially, extendable once, totalling a maximum of 180 days within a year.

It is designed to suit various travel needs, facilitating easy connections for business or leisure purposes.

DET highlighted that with this initiative, tourists can benefit from multiple entries and exits, enhancing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, emphasised the significant role of India in Dubai's tourism sector, contributing to record-breaking performance in inbound visitation in 2023, reported Economic Times.

He stated that India remains a key market for Dubai, playing an essential role in achieving the goals of the D33 Agenda and reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for business, investment, and tourism.

Application Process:

To obtain the visa, applicants must meet certain criteria, including a bank balance of 4,000 USD, valid health insurance for the UAE, a round-trip ticket, and proof of stay in the UAE (hotel or residential address).

The application requires essential documents such as a coloured photo, passport copy, medical insurance, bank statement, tour program, and an onward journey ticket.

Issuing the Visa:

The process of issuing the visa involves either utilising digital channels (GDRFA website/smart application) or visiting a Customer Happiness Centre. Both methods involve filling the application, paying the necessary fees, and ensuring all conditions and documents are in order.

The visa adheres to specific terms and conditions, including possessing a valid passport or travel document, a return ticket, valid medical insurance in the UAE, and a bank statement showing a balance of 4,000 USD.

Dubai's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa for Indians is a significant step towards fostering stronger bonds between the two nations and providing Indian tourists with an extended and flexible travel option to Dubai.