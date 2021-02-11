Exclusive Pics: Lake Formed At Point Of Uttarakhand Glacier Break

The lake can be breached anytime and can cause more floods, an expert said

The point at which a glacier broke off in the mountains and crashed into a river before sliding down a valley in Uttarakhand is seen in exclusive visuals from ground zero of the disaster. The visuals show the river Rishiganga has been blocked by the landslide and a lake has formed at the spot in Chamoli, which could cause more damage.

On Sunday, the glacier hurtled down at a great speed, destroying structures including power projects on its path and leaving more than 30 dead and 200 missing.

A 20 to 30 metre high sediment is visible in the area. Most of it was washed away by the glacier, flowing with the raging waters that slammed into the Tapovan hydro project, a tunnel and bridges.

Hope is fading for those feared trapped under the debris and rescuers are racing against time to reach them.

A Garhwal University Professor, YP Sundrial, said he had reached the point of impact with help from villagers, and what he saw was worrying.

"Right now I am standing at the confluence of the northeast stream and the Rishganga river. The flood started from the northeast stream. The landslide caused temporary damming and blocked the Rishganga river," Professor Sundrial said.

The block has resulted in a lake that can be breached anytime and can cause more floods, said the expert.

"This can impact rescue work. Rescuers downstream may be in danger, so I am going to try and ensure that the message reaches the administration," he said.

Professor Sundrial said it was critical for experts to measure the lake to help assess potential disasters.

Four days after the disaster, a gigantic rescue effort is on for more than 35 workers believed to be trapped in a tunnel at the National Thermal Power Corporation's hydel project that was washed away.

The flash flood left thick sludge that has clogged the tunnel, along with debris.

The rescue was paused today when the water level in the Dhauliganga river surged briefly.