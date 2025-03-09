"Exceptional Game, Exceptional Result": PM Modi on India's Champions Trophy win

India held its nerve and beat New Zealand in a game that went right down to the wire, winning the Champions Trophy for a record third time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating Team India, calling it an "exceptional game, exceptional result".

"An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display," PM Modi posted on X, moments after the big win.

Chasing 252 to win, India got off to a fast start through their captain Rohit Sharma's first half-century of the tournament before KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 34 to help seal victory with six balls to spare in the final in Dubai.

India added to their trophies in 2002 and 2013 to go past Australia, who have two titles.

The world number one ODI team, India, finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

In a battle of spin on a sluggish Dubai pitch, New Zealand's bowlers put India in trouble at 203-5 with Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, who hit 48, back in the pavilion.

But Rahul kept calm and along with Hardik Pandya (18) and Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning boundary, steered the team home to loud cheers from a largely Indian crowd in a sea of blue.

New Zealand missed their pace spearhead Matt Henry after he was forced out of the final due to a shoulder injury.

Kane Williamson also could not come out to field after his batting effort of 11 due to a quad strain.

India played all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.