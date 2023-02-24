Ex Supreme Court Judge Abdul Nazeer Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Governor

Justice Nazeer was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on February 17, 2017.

Justice (Rtd.) S Abdul Nazeer was sworn in as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The Chief Justice of Hyderabad High Court, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, administered the oath of office to the new Governor at a function held at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife YS Bharati Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, several sitting ministers, High Court Judges and senior officials attended the swearing-in function.

Justice Nazeer, who succeeds Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as the Andhra Governor, was part of the five-judge bench that settled the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi title suit in November 2019.

Justice Nazeer was the lone Muslim face on the Ayodhya bench, which was led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi.

Justice Nazeer, 61, was first enrolled as an advocate in 1983 in the Karnataka High Court. He was later appointed an additional judge in the HC in 2003.

Justice Nazeer was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on February 17, 2017.

The Andhra Pradesh CM bid farewell to Harichandan at Gannavaram International Airport on Tuesday.

Harichandan, who was named the new Governor of Chhattisgarh, served as Andhra Governor from 2019 to 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)