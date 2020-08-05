'Stalwart Of Maharashtra Politics': PM Condoles Death Of Shivajirao Patil

Condolences poured for ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar and called him a "stalwart of Maharashtra politics".

"Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor. Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed grief over the ex-chief minister's death.

In a condolence message, the Governor wrote: "Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar remained a popular man of the masses; having spent all his life in the service of the people of the state, especially the rural poor and farmers. As a distinguished member of Maharashtra State Legislature for several terms and later as Chief Minister, he made invaluable contributions to the progress and development of the State."

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar will be remembered for his numerous contributions to the state and for his affectionate concern for the people, he added.

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died in Pune on Wednesday. He was 92, his grandson BJP MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar confirmed.He breathed his last at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. He was recently shifted to the non-COVID ward after he recovered from COVID-19. He died due to kidney failure at around 2 am in the morning today.Shivajirao was admitted to the hospital on July 16 after he tested positive for the virus.The late former Maharashtra Chief Minister belonged to Latur district and his last rites will be performed there. He was the tenth Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held office between June 1985 and March 1986.