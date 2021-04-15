Ex-JNU Student Umar Khalid Gets Bail In Delhi Riots Case

Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid was arrested in October. (File)

Activist and former student leader Umar Khalid was granted bail by a Delhi court today in a case linked to the Delhi riots last year. He has been asked by the court to install the Aarogya Setu on his phone before leaving prison at a time Covid cases are spiraling.

The former JNU student was arrested in October in connection with violence in the Khajuri Khas are during the clashes in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Umar Khalid "can't be incarcerated in jail for infinity merely because others who were part of the mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter", the court said.

He was also arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to a conspiracy in the riots.

Over 50 were killed and 200 injured in the clashes that broke out on February 24 last year.

The Delhi police Crime Branch, in its charge sheet on the riots, alleged that Mr Khalid was part of a group that organised a meeting in Shaheen Bagh on January 8, weeks before the riots, to plan the violence.

Mr Khalid was also accused of taking part in anti-CAA protests in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Maharashtra, and making inflammatory speeches. The organisers of the protests in various states took care of his expenses like travel and local stay, the police document claimed.