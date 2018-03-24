Ex-Himachal CM Says 3 Indians Kidnapped By Nigerian Pirates, Raises Issue With Sushma Swaraj He said the victims, belonging to Kangra district of the state and serving in the Merchant Navy, had been kidnapped by the pirates for ransom.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The BJP MP from Kangra wrote a detailed letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File) Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar yesterday urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to ensure the early release of three persons from the state from the custody of Nigerian pirates.



He said the victims, belonging to Kangra district of the state and serving in the Merchant Navy, had been kidnapped by the pirates for ransom.



The foreign minister assured me that the Government of India will act strongly in this matter and the youths will be back soon, he said.



The BJP MP from Kangra said he wrote a detailed letter to Ms Swaraj and also talked to her over phone regarding the matter.



The pirates are demanding 11 million naira for the release of the Indian nationals, he said.



On March 12, the family of one of the victims received a satellite call from Nigeria, informing them that some Nigerian pirates had hijacked their ship and kidnapped three Indian crew members.



Mr Kumar said the Indian nationals have been identified as Sushil Kumar from Nagrota Surian, Pankaj Kumar from Samloti and Ajay Kumar from Palampur.





