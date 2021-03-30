Ex-Goa Assembly Speaker Surendra Sirsat Dies, Chief Minister Pays Tribute

Surendra Sirsat was an MGP MLA for three terms.

Former Speaker of Goa Assembly Surendra Sirsat has died. Mr Sirsat, 74, had been unwell and was admitted to a private hospital in Mapusa town on Saturday.

Mr Sirsat was Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA for three terms - 1977, 1989 and 1994.

He was Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly between 1990-91.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Mr Sirsat's death.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Shri Surendra Sirsat Ji. His contribution in the field of education & public life is immense, and shall always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/YKa4aBOigf — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 29, 2021

Paid tributes to Former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Shri Surendra Sirsat Ji, at his residence in Mapusa. His demise is great loss to the society and the State pic.twitter.com/CxBBQmkbgY — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 30, 2021

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Shri Surendra Sirsat Ji. His contribution in the field of education and public life is immense, and shall always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Mr Sawant tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of Shri. Surendra Sirsat, former MLA and speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. His contributions to our polity and society are invaluable. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/XzEhfDE78d — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) March 30, 2021

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Surendra Sirsat, former MLA and Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family. May his Aatma attain sadgati. pic.twitter.com/ZzTOjSVIvH — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) March 29, 2021

Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Surendra Sirsat, former MLA and former Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly.Had opportunity to interact with him on several occasions. My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/cMW9B2LNIR — Durgadas Kamat (@durgadasskamat) March 29, 2021

Many other leaders paid tributes on Twitter.

