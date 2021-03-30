Ex-Goa Assembly Speaker Surendra Sirsat Dies, Chief Minister Pays Tribute

Surendra Sirsat was Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly between 1990-91.

Panaji, Goa:

Former Speaker of Goa Assembly Surendra Sirsat has died. Mr Sirsat, 74, had been unwell and was admitted to a private hospital in Mapusa town on Saturday.

Mr Sirsat was Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA for three terms - 1977, 1989 and 1994.

He was Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly between 1990-91.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Mr Sirsat's death.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Shri Surendra Sirsat Ji. His contribution in the field of education and public life is immense, and shall always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Mr Sawant tweeted. 

Many other leaders paid tributes on Twitter. 
 