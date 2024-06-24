'Even A Rich Family...': Capitalmind CEO On Hinduja Family's Conviction For Exploiting Staff

The Hinduja family is ranked among India's richest

Four members of the Britain's richest family - the Hindujas - have been convicted by a Swiss court for exploiting the domestic staff at their villa in Geneva.

Prakash Hinduja and his wife Kamal Hinduja each got four years and six months, while their son Ajay and his wife Namrata received four-year terms.

The family members were, however, acquitted of more serious charge of human trafficking, on the grounds that the workers had travelled to Switzerland willingly.

The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things.

Reacting strongly to the Swiss Court ruling, Capital Mind CEO Deepak Shenoy criticised the family for poor treatment of their domestic staff.

"Justice has been served. Even a rich family like the Hindujas can't get away from employment protection; you can't withhold passports, lock people in your house, make them work 18 hours per day, and still pay them peanuts. Jail terms and fines in Switzerland for the Hindujas," he posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

The Hinduja family's defence lawyers, meanwhile, argued that the three plaintiffs received ample benefits, were not kept in isolation and were free to leave the villa.

"Per Swiss law procedures, the lower court's judgment is rendered ineffective and inoperative as the presumption of innocence is paramount until and unless a final judgment by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced," a family spokesperson said.

He said the family members have not been imprisoned

The Hinduja family, ranked among India's richest with an estimated net worth of $20 billion, controls the multinational conglomerate the Hinduja group, with interests in shipping, banking, media and other industries, besides real estate in London.