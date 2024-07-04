'Etched Names In History': Gautam Adani Welcomes Team India

The Indian Team plane was accorded a special water salute and a guard of honour.

Industrialist Gautam Adani gave a shout-out to T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team as their plane touched down at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday evening.

"Champions touch down at @CSMIA! A grand homecoming with a very special Water Salute and Guard of Honour for our Men in Blue. You have ignited a billion dreams and etched your names in history with this triumph. Your journey is an inspiration to every aspiring cricketer," Mr Adani posted on X, along with a video.

Earlier today, the T20 World Cup winners returned home to a heroes' welcome and were greeted by euphoric fans in New Delhi before skipper Rohit Sharma led them to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Crowds shouted "India, India" after the team landed at Delhi airport from the Caribbean, having been delayed for days by Hurricane Beryl.

Captain Rohit and his team wore Indian jerseys emblazoned with "Champions".

The team is in Mumbai for an open-topped bus victory parade, which will end at Wankhede Stadium.

Last weekend's win ended an 11-year global cricket trophy drought for India following their 2013 Champions Trophy win.

Their last World Cup victory was at home in the 2011 50-over edition under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



