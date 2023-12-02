ET Legal Awards: Karanjawala & Co Bags Law Firm Of The Year, 2 Other Awards

Karanjawala & Co. has been honoured with three awards at the Economic Times Legal Awards, 2023.

The ET Legal Awards for Law Firm of the Year Award, Award for Excellence in Litigation (Other Than Arbitration) Law Firm, and Award for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Law Firm went to Karanjawala & Co.

The advisory board for the ET Legal awards comprised Dr Lalit Bhasin, president of Society of Indian Law Firms; Sidharth Luthra, senior advocate, Supreme Court, and Rajeev Chopra, managing director, Legal Accenture.

The grand jury for these awards comprised former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit, former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra, Justice BN Srikrishna, retired judge, Supreme Court; Justice Deepak Verma, retired Judge, Supreme Court, and Justice Pratibha M Singh, judge of Delhi High Court, and Zia Mody, managing partner, AZB & Partners.

The jury members consisted of Justice AK Sikri, retired judge of Supreme Court; Justice AK Goel, retired judge of Supreme Court; Justice MR Shah, retired judge of Supreme Court; Justice Talwant Singh, retired judge of Delhi High Court; Indira Jaisingh, senior advocate; Amit Desai, senior advocate; Dr Maneka Guruswamy, senior advocate, and Dr Raghavender G, retired bureaucrat and IP law consultant.

Karanjawala & Company on its website says it is an exclusive full-service dispute resolution firm that handles litigation and arbitration on behalf of its clients. Founded by Manik Karanjawala and Raian Karanjawala in 1983, it operates out of three offices in Delhi.