Entry Fee To Taj Mahal, Other Historical Monuments Hiked

Visitors to Taj Mahal and other monuments will now have to pay extra, as the Archaeological Survey of India raised the entry fee to visit such historical monuments.

While domestic visitors will have to pay an extra Rs 10, the foreign tourist will have to pay Rs 100 more to visit the Taj Mahal.

As per the notification of Ministry of Culture, foreign tourists will now have to pay Rs 1,100, which earlier was Rs 1,000. This includes Rs 500 toll tax collected by Agra Development Authority (ADA). The domestic tourists will pay Rs 50.

Apart from this, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries' visitors will now pay Rs 540, including Rs 500 as toll tax to visit the monument.

A tourist visiting Taj Mahal said that due to the continuous hike in the ticket price, less number of tourists are visiting monuments.

In the last two-and-half-year, this is the second hike in the entry fee at Taj Mahal. Earlier, the Archaeological Survey of India increased the entry fee for its protected monuments in 2016.