'Entire Idea Must Be Abandoned': Congress On One Nation, One Election

Congress opposes the 'one nation one election' idea

The Congress today opposed what it called the "undemocratic" idea of holding simultaneous polls - referring to the BJP's push for the 'one nation one election' system - and criticised the idea as one that goes against federalism and the Constitution's basic structure.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for disbanding the committee that is studying whether the 'one nation one election' system can be applied in a nation of 140 crore people.

"The Indian National Congress is strongly opposed to the very idea of 'One Nation, One Election'. For the sake of maintaining a thriving and a robust democracy, it is imperative that the entire idea must be abandoned and the high-powered committee dissolved," Mr Kharge said in a letter to Niten Chandra, the secretary of the committee.